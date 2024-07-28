101 unauthorised schools regularised in the last year across Karnataka 

As many as 101 schools out of 993 recognised unauthorised schools were regularised by the Government across the State in 2023 – 24. None of the regularised schools were in Bengaluru.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had classified hundreds of schools as unauthorised institutions based on grounds like running without registration, teaching central syllabus while having permission only to teach State syllabus or having both State and central syllabus classes while having permission only to teach central syllabus, among other things.

The government had given time for the unauthorised schools with minor violations to get regularised. At this time, the highest number of schools (82) were regularised in Chitradurga followed by nine schools in Belagavi, four in Chikkaballapura two each in Chikkodi and Dharwad and one each in Bagalkot and Gadag, according to an answer given by Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to a question raised in the Assembly.

Despite there being 172 unauthorised schools in Bengaluru South, 141 unauthorised schools in Bengaluru North and 29 unauthorised schools in Bengaluru Rural, none of them were regularised in the last year.

According to officials from the Department, schools which had committed minor violations were only regularised.

“The schools which had minor, easily rectifiable violations were given a chance to correct it and get regularised. This included things like getting permission for Kannada medium instruction and teaching in English, teaching central syllabus with State syllabus permission, upgradation etc. We are now focussing on more serious violations like the ones which are unregistered and will be cracking down on them,” said B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner for Public Instruction.

Many educationists in Bengaluru argued that while over a hundred schools have been regularised, the government never provides details about the basis on which these schools were regularised.

“If you take Bengaluru, the main problems are that of infrastructure including land conversion, fire safety and building plans. The next major problem is that of central syllabus being taught in State schools and taking permissions from multiple boards for a school which is run in the same building. How to find out how many regularised schools were classified as unauthorised under similar conditions?,” asked D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools.

He added, “We have been asking time and again for them to tell us about how many schools have been declared unauthorised on the basis of each regulation. They do not say that and this small regularisation process is just an eyewash and a means for corruption. Moreover, the State should also look at writing to CBSE or ICSE about unauthorised schools to cancel their licenses.”

