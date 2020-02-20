101 families to be shifted to make way for Bengaluru Metro work

Bengaluru

20 February 2020 09:16 IST

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will bear the cost of rehabilitation.

One hundred and one families living in shanties at Lakkasandra will be relocated to temporary shelters to make way for metro construction work. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) requires up to six acres of land to construct makeshift structures to build a casting yard for the underground line from Dairy Circle to Nagawara under Phase II. The plot is located close to the BBMP swimming pool.

The authorities have decided to shift the families to Kurubarahalli in Thavereke Hobli on Magadi Road. BMRCL will bear the cost of rehabilitation, which includes the setting up of temporary shelters and other facilities such as drinking water, electricity and sanitary facilities.

Residents – most of who hail from various parts of Karnataka – are resigned to the move.

V.C.K. Murthy, a resident, said, “People living in this area hail from Ballari, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Yadgir. Most have been living here for more than 15 years and work as construction labourers. After many rounds of meeting s, the authorities concerned have promised to provide temporary shelters with basic amenities at Kurubarahalli.”

While BMRCL has announced that it will rehabilitate 101 families, residents claim that the actual number of households that will be affected is 120.

“We have come from rural areas. All of us are Kannadigas. Earlier, we were told that we have erected shelters on government land and must leave the area. Now they have promised that we will be shifted elsewhere. But BMRCL has taken note of 101 families. We want the authorities to provide rehabilitation facilities to all the 120 families. No one should be left out,” said another resident.

Land acquisition remains a hurdle for BMRCL, which has taken up work on Bannerghatta Road.

Chennappa Goudar, general manager for land acquisition and rehabilitation, said, “For several months, attempts were made to acquire the area. The plot is government land and suitable for a casting yard.”

The BMRCL had approached the deputy commissioner to hand over the land.

“The families are living in the area by erecting temporary shelters. On humanitarian grounds, the BMRCL will bear the cost of their rehabilitation, including shifting charges,” he added.

It will be providing funds to the Karnataka Slum Development Board for rehabilitation work, and an initial deposit of ₹1.08 crore has been made. An official from the slum development board said, “We were in the process of notifying the slum. Then BMRCL approached the DC asking for the land for their project. We held many rounds of meetings with representatives of residents who agreed to be shifted to Kurubarahalli, which is located around 15 km away.”

The BMRCL has already taken a survey of individual families living in the area.