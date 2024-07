The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Friday checked 259 water tankers and booked 55 drivers for violating the one-way rule and 46 drivers for using shrill horns. ₹50,500 was collected from them in fine. This comes days after BTP conducted a similar drive against water tankers on Wednesday when they checked 492 vehicles, booked 196 cases for similar offences, and collected a fine of ₹95,500.