10,000 police personnel, 1,500 CCTV cameras to keep an eye on revellers

As many as 10,000 police personnel and 1,500 CCTV cameras are part of the security arrangements to be in place in and around M.G. Road. to ensure peaceful New Year celebration.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters on Saturday that elaborate security arrangements had been made keeping in mind the safety of women who would visit M.G. Road and its surroundings on New Year’s Eve.

Mr. Rao said CCTV cameras had been installed at strategic locations. The cameras have been connected to a makeshift control room to monitor the law and order situation. Men and women police personnel patrolling the area would be armed with torches and binoculars. He warned people against “forced wishes and handshakes” and misbehaviour.

Special police teams would be deployed at high-end party locations to look out for drug usage.

Canine squads would also be deployed to sniff out contraband, Mr. Rao said. The police would use drone cameras, LCD display system on giant screens, and watchtowers at strategic locations on M.G. Road to monitor revellers and track down mischief-mongers. Police personnel would be deployed in two shifts for patrolling the area and the help of private security personnel would be taken whenever necessary, he said.

Mr. Rao reiterated that women’s safety was their top priority. He requested women to make use of the Suraksha app and dial 100 if they need any help.

Traffic restrictions

Movement of vehicles would be banned from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning on Brigade Road, a stretch of M.G. Road, Church Street, Lavelle Road, Richmond Road, and Museum Road. Parking would not be allowed in the CBD.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda said they had launched special drives against drunk driving.

The police have also launched a video to create awareness against drunk driving and have roped in Kannada film actor Yash for it.

As many as 44 flyovers across the city would be closed from 10 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday to prevent drag racing and wheeling incidents.

Hoysala patrolling vehicles would be deployed on the Outer Ring Road and other arterial roads to ensure smooth traffic flow, Mr. Gowda said.