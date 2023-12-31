ADVERTISEMENT

1,000 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka  

December 31, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With an addition of 229 cases on Sunday, the active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka jumped up to 1,000, according to the bulletin shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Bengaluru Urban district had the highest number of positive cases, 64.

While 50 infected persons were hospitalised as of Saturday with 15 of them being treated in ICUs, on Sunday the numbers went up to 57 hospitalisations and 22 ICU patients.

A total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths have been registered in the State since December 15, out of which, three patients were infected by the new JN.1 sub-variant. 

Experts have so far said that there is no need for alarm in the State as the highly infectious new variant, JN.1, seems to be severely affecting only those who are elderly or have comorbidities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Department officials also said that 90% of the deaths were also largely owing to the presence of comorbidities. While there was a 10-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State in the last 10 days, officials said that it could not necessarily be called a “wave”. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US