Bengaluru

100 vehicles booked for violating norms by transport department

Continuing the special drive against vehicles plying in the city without transport permit, officials of Regional Transport Department conducted a surprise checks in Mysore Bank Circle and Rajajinagar on Tuesday and booked as many as 100 vehicles.

The officials have also seized around 15 vehicles, including a cash van attached to a private bank, which was carrying cash to an ATM without any valid documents.

Private buses, maxi cabs, construction equipment vehicles and PSVs were booked for plying without permits and other violations such as defective number plates, lack of valid documents such as emission test and insurance certificates.

A cash van out sourced by Kotak Bank was running without payment of tax and did not have valid fitness certificate. The vehicle insurance was also seized, a senior official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:26:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/100-vehicles-booked-for-violating-norms-by-transport-department/article16074867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY