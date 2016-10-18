100 vehicles booked for violating norms by transport department

Continuing the special drive against vehicles plying in the city without transport permit, officials of Regional Transport Department conducted a surprise checks in Mysore Bank Circle and Rajajinagar on Tuesday and booked as many as 100 vehicles.
The officials have also seized around 15 vehicles, including a cash van attached to a private bank, which was carrying cash to an ATM without any valid documents.
Private buses, maxi cabs, construction equipment vehicles and PSVs were booked for plying without permits and other violations such as defective number plates, lack of valid documents such as emission test and insurance certificates.
A cash van out sourced by Kotak Bank was running without payment of tax and did not have valid fitness certificate. The vehicle insurance was also seized, a senior official said.
