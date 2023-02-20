100 ‘SHE toilets’ proposed in Budget set to open before polls

February 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

Bengaluru:

In his recent Budget speech, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the government will set up 250 well-equipped ‘She toilets’ in Bengaluru.

However, it has now turned out that the civic body had already issued tenders for 100 ‘She toilets’ even before the Budget and these are expected to come up in the next one month, before the model code of conduct kicks in.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on February 13 called tenders for 100 ‘She toilets’ in the city and then the State government proposed in the Budget to set up a total of 250 such toilets across the city.

“250 well-equipped She toilets will be constructed in heavily populated markets, mega commercial complexes, etc. in the city. State-of-the art design including toilets, feeding room, mobile charging, emergency SOS services etc. will be taken up at a cost of ₹50 crore in these complexes,” Mr. Bommai said in his Budget speech.

BBMP officials said that the initiative has got good feedback from many elected representatives before its launch.

“The toilets were proposed earlier only for 100 locations. But after knowing about this initiative by the BBMP, many elected representatives have requested for the project in more locations and hence the government has increased the number of toilets to be constructed in the city,” a senior BBMP official told The Hindu.

The BBMP will construct the toilets in all eight zones in the city. “The overall design and build of the toilet will be innovative, using the latest technology for construction, space-saving compact design and information technology components using Internet of Things (IOT), mobile application, water and electricity conservation, waste management, security, hygiene, etc,” officials said.

The BBMP has planned to take up the initiative under the public-private partnership model with advertisement rights

“We have called a tender to set up 100 She toilets in the city under design, engineer, procure, build, operate, and maintain through public-private partnership. The BBMP will provide required land as available. The project intends to cover public places with high visitors as well as commuter footfall areas. The toilets may be opened by March this year, “ officials added.

The BBMP will make provision of visible back-lit advertisement space to generate revenue. “Apart from wall advertisements as per the size specified by the BBMP, a digital video wall will be placed at every location which would run advertisements of business and commercial entities. On the video wall, 20% of the time would be allocated for public awareness, government announcement/messages, and social messages,” the official explained.

The BBMP is planning to manage all ‘She toilets’ using IoT technology through a mobile application. The toilets will have technology enabled smart automatic toilet seat, dual flushing option, nozzle self-cleaning function, water temperature adjustment, etc.

“The management technology will have toilet hygiene level and user data collection system. It will also have toilet quality monitoring, surveillance system and feedback system,” official said while adding “overall functions of the facility will be managed through a mobile application allowing users to register, book for the usage. The application will provide for various features like managing of user profile, passwords, usage tracking, GPS coordinates mapping for locating the facility, security, etc. Various options of digital payments will be implemented”.