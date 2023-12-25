ADVERTISEMENT

100 new electric buses to be flagged off on Dec. 26

December 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Employees union to boycott ceremony 

The Hindu Bureau

One hundred new electric buses leased to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation by Tata Motors will be flagged off on Tuesday near the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

This is the first set of buses to be inducted into the BMTC fleet out of the 921 non-AC electric buses that Tata Motors is expected to provide BMTC after winning an order in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided to boycott the flag-off function owing to their differences with Sathyavathi G., the Managing Director of BMTC.

In a letter addressed to the MD, the federation alleged that Ms. Sathyavathi never discussed the problems of the employees with the labour unions. The members have also alleged that she used “bad language” to address many BMTC officials, including depot managers.

They also demanded that the State government replace Ms. Sathyavathi with another officer to improve BMTC’s employee relations.

Ms. Satyavathi said she was not aware of the letter and all the unions were invited for the event as a practice.

