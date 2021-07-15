100% fee waiver by REVA to COVID-19 victims

Bengaluru

15 July 2021 03:49 IST

REVA University has taken the initiative to waive 100% tuition fees for the academic year 2021-22 for students who lost parents or breadwinners in the family to COVID-19. It also extended this initiative to students who apply to any of its 50+ UG courses this academic year.

In a release, P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, stated, “The university was founded with a mission to give back to society and empower youth and this initiative is aligned with that. The pandemic has posed numerous challenges to educators and the student community, but it should not take away the right and opportunity of every child to be educated. Our fee waiver aims to mitigate the situation.”

Vaccination drive

REVA has also launched a free mega vaccination drive for students, employees and their dependent families. Besides this, it has also upgraded the health facilities at REVA Health Care Centre to meet any emergencies that might arise, the release added.

Commenting on these initiatives, Dr. Raju stated, “The pandemic has hampered normalcy, but the university is determined to ensure that members of the REVA family are less affected.”

“During the first wave, the university had also launched JeevaSethu, a ventilator conceptualised and built by the faculty and students of REVA. The technology for the ventilator was supported by REVA and has benefited hundreds of families during the second wave, when there was paucity of beds and ventilators,” he added.