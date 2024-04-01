ADVERTISEMENT

10% water supply to be cut for those consuming 40 lakh to 2 crore litres a day from April 10

April 01, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

BWSSB has already announced a 20% water supply cut to 38 bulk users who consume over 2 crore litres of water every day

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a 10% cut in supply to those who use between 40 lakh to 2 crore litres of water per day from April 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

BWSSB has already announced a 20% water supply cut to 38 bulk users who consume over 2 crore litres of water every day. Through this, the Board is saving nearly 10 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water daily.

BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V. chaired a meeting with users who consume between 40 lakh to 2 crore litres per day on Monday, April 1, and asked them to adopt the five principles of the “green star challenge” — to adopt water conservation technologies, increase the use of treated water, technology to monitor borewells, dig rainwater harvesting pits and creating awareness to users on these principles.

BWSSB has already launched green star challenge to restaurants, bulk users and apartment complexes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US