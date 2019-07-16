10 security personnel suspended at Vidhana Soudha

Ten security personnel at Vidhana Soudha were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. They allowed a man inside, who attempted to end his life in a washroom on the third floor on June 24.

Revanna Kumar, 44, an assistant librarian from Chickaballapura, managed to gain entry into Vidhana Soudha and was later found with his throat slit in the washroom next to Room no. 332 of the Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly building. A handwritten note was found alongside other documents he was carrying, demanded a rise in minimum wages.

Taking serious note of the issue, the Joint Commissioner of City Armed Reserve conducted a detailed probe and found negligence on part of the staff who failed to conduct necessary checks before allowing him inside.

The report stated that the staff members, including PSI Mahadev, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivalingaiah, Head Constable Zakariya, police constables Yellappa, Kenneth, Savitha, Seema, Lakshmmamma, Anand Naik and Niveditha not only failed to check the man’s ID, which is mandatory, but also did not enter his credentials in the log book.

This not only amounts to dereliction of duty, but also brings disrepute to the CAR, the report stated