10 new roads on outskirts to ease congestion in city

With the aim of decongesting Bengaluru, which is choking with vehicular traffic, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) is developing a network of roads on the outskirts that connect directly to national highways. Once completed, they will negate the need for motorists to enter the city.

After taking up a project to develop roads on the outskirts leading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the KRDCL has now floated a tender for a detailed feasibility report to develop 10 additional roads — with a total distance of 148 km — around Bengaluru.

The longest stretch (43 km) is the one from Bidadi on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway to Nelamangala Chandrappa Circle, Tavarekere and Sondekoppa. This network, said officials, will decongest NICE Road and provide alternative options for motorists travelling from Bidadi to Nelamangala.

In addition, there are plans to develop a 16-km stretch from NICE Road junction to Whitefield via Sarjapur Road. This will help people working in the IT corridor.

The estimated cost for the 10 roads is around ₹1,200 crore though the final figure will depend on the detailed feasibility report.

KRDCL Managing Director B.S. Shivakumar told The Hindu that the proposed roads will have four lanes. “As of now, beyond NICE Road, there is no good infrastructure that connects Mysuru Road with Magadi Road and Tumakuru Road. We want to build a network from Bidadi to Nelamangala. In addition to this, for the benefit of those who are using NICE Road to reach KIA, we are proposing a road network from Makali to Kakolu. This will help passengers to reach KIA faster. Providing an alternative road from NICE Road to the airport will help decongest the existing traffic at Goraguntepalya, Hebbal and other junctions,” the official said.

Toll collection on the cards

The network is being developed under Phase II project beyond NICE Road and the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. When asked about whether KRDCL will be building toll roads from Bidadi to Nelamangala, Mr. Shivakumar said, “As per our plan, it is a toll road. However, the State government will take a final decision.”

Under Phase I, the KRDCL has taken up construction of roads in the eastern and northern outskirts of Bengaluru. These include Hoskote-Budigere Cross-KIA via Budigere-Singahalli and Mylanahalli. The 20-km road is estimated to cost ₹254 crore, and it will will benefit motorists coming from Electronics City, Whitefield, Sarjapurand Hoskote.

Other roads to be developed in Phase I are the stretch from Nelamangala to Madhure, and Madhure to Devanahalli Road via Rajanukunte and Thimmasandra. The 39.24-km road is estimated to cost ₹548 crore.

KRDCL had proposed that toll be collected on these roads.