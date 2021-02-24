10 more residents test positive in third cluster

They are residents of SJR Watermark Apartment in Ambalipura, coming under Bellandur ward

Another 10 residents of SJR Watermark Apartment in Ambalipura, coming under Bellandur ward, have tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of positive cases in the apartment complex has increased to 20.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are 504 flats in nine towers in the apartment complex, of which around 470 were occupied. The BBMP has collected 1,055 samples from households, including from helpers, security personnel and drivers.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said 511 samples were collected on Monday, of which 10 tested positive. On Tuesday, 544 were collected, the results of which are expected on Wednesday.

“All the 20, who have tested positive, are asymptomatic and are under home quarantine,” said Rajendra Cholan, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), adding that the entire residential complex has been sealed. “Though residents are asymptomatic and under home quarantine, we will conduct health check-ups periodically. In case any resident develops symptoms, they will be shifted to the nearest medical facility,” he said.

The BBMP, he added, had investigated to ascertain the source of the infection. A senior citizen, who was the first resident to have tested positive, may have contracted it during his visit to a local hospital for physiotherapy treatment. “After him, four persons tested positive on February 17 and another six on February 18 and 19. We believe that it could have spread among those using the common areas. Another possibility is that the residents may have failed to wear masks and ensure social distancing,” Mr. Cholan said.

This is the third cluster in the city to have been detected over the past 15 days. With the spike in cases in neighbouring States, the Karnataka government and BBMP have stepped up vigil, besides reiterating that there is no room for complacency over COVID-19 safety norms.