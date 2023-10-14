10 more Kannadigas return from Israel

October 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 10 Kannadigas returned from Israel on Saturday putting the total number of people safely coming back home at 16. On Monday six returned. This is the second batch to return.

Although the State government had informed the people stranded in Israel, all of them made their own arrangements both for stay and travelling back home. Congress MLA T.B. Jayachandra is overseeing the safe return of Kannadigas.

According to the State government, 4,000-5,000 people from Karnataka are stuck in the country. The Union government is bringing back countrymen through its ‘Operation Ajay’.

Chetan Devanur Shanathamurthy, a post-doctoral fellow in Israel and one among the returnees, thanked the Union and the State government for bringing people back home safe.

He lived about 60-70 km from the war zone and added that all the people in Israel are safe and there was no need for any panic. “Advanced anti-missile technology has been deployed and most areas are safe,” he said.

Mr. Devanur said he was living in a housing facility given by the institute where he was working and he could actually see missiles being destroyed in the dark hours. “We were all safe in that nation,” he said.

Mr. Jayachandra said he has been shuttling between Bengaluru and Delhi. “When I returned to Bengaluru today, I received information that the third batch may arrive today. We have made all the arrangements for our people.”

