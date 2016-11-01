10-month-old baby swallows LED bulb

Deepavali celebrations took a turn for the worse for a couple on Sunday after their 10-month-old baby girl swallowed an LED bulb with metal electrodes while they were arranging electric diyas outside their house.
When the child’s mother saw the baby swallowing the bulb, she tried to remove it from her mouth but failed. The contraption, which was about 5 centimetres long, caused breathing problems for the baby. She was rushed to Columbia Asia referral hospital in Yeshwantpur around 10 p.m.
Sai Prasad T.R., Senior Consultant, Paediatric Surgery, performed an emergency bronchoscopy to remove the contraption from the baby’s trachea. “A chest X-ray revealed that the metallic foreign body had got stuck in her trachea. The wires extended into the right main bronchus. Fortunately, the glass bulb did not break in the wind pipe,” he said, adding that the baby was discharged on Monday morning.
