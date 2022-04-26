10-member gang from Kerala arrested for ₹1 crore robbery in Bengaluru

The gang would target businessmen and employees of finance companies carrying huge amounts of cash

The victims were coming from Hubballi and had taken the NICE road in Bengaluru on their way to Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The gang would target businessmen and employees of finance companies carrying huge amounts of cash

The Madanayakanahalli police arrested a 10 persons of the infamous Kerala-based Koladi Sreedharan gang, which is involved in robbing businessmen on highways.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, police tracked down the accused using the Fastag details at toll gates. However, the kingpin of the gang managed to escape, and efforts are on to track him down, said K Vamshi Krishna, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru district.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Mr. Krishna said that the gang would gather details of businessmen and employees of finance companies carrying huge amounts of cash.

On March 11, they flagged down a car belonging to the staff of a private finance firm based in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. They attacked the staff with lethal weapons. They took cash and gold valuables worth ₹1 crore, which the staff had collected from their customers in Hubballi. The staff members were returning to Nagercoil via NICE road.

Based on a complaint, two special teams were formed. A team led by Inspector Manjunath B.S. of Madanayakanahalli gathered the descriptions of the accused and collected details of the cars that passed through the toll gate of NICE road. Based on the details gathered, the police arrested the accused.

The police are investigating further to ascertain whether the accused were involved in other cases.