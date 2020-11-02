10 lakh people tested for COVID-19 in 22 days

02 November 2020 06:11 IST

With increase in the number of tests, the positivity rate and the cases recorded per day has declined since October, say officials

Testing for COVID-19 has been taken up on a war footing with as many as 10 lakh tests conducted in a span of 22 days between October 8 and October 30 in Bengaluru Urban district. Prior to this, it took the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) more than a month – from September 4 to October 8 – to test 10 lakh people.

Data from the BBMP’s COVID-19 war room shows that the number of tests conducted in the city (Bengaluru Urban) since the outbreak of the pandemic touched the 30-lakh mark on October 30.

With an increase in the number of tests, the positivity rate as well as the number of cases recorded per day has declined since October, said officials. The positivity rate for September was 12.78 %, which has declined to 8.15% in October.

Civic officials have been given a target to complete 45,000 to 50,000 tests per day. BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases and the positivity rate in the city were declining. “Once people test positive, they isolate themselves and reduce the spread of the infection. In the coming days, we will not reduce the number of tests, and continue testing 50,000 people every day,” he said.

In the coming days, the civic body’s focus will be to reduce the positivity rate in outer areas.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, BBMP war room special officer, said that each of the zones have been given testing targets depending on the incidence of cases reported in the last week. “Zones with high positivity rates are given higher testing targets than others,” she said.

As of Saturday, the positivity rate in Bengaluru Urban over a 14-day period stood at 4.98%. Six of eight zones in BBMP areas have a positivity rate of 5% or less. Dasarahalli zone has a positivity rate of 7.73% and and the figure for Yelahanka is 7.06%. The lowest positivity rate over the last 14 days has been reported in the West zone.