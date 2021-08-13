Bengaluru

10 kg of marijuana seized from BMTC driver, conductor

The Kengeri police Wednesday arrested two Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees, a driver and a conductor, and recovered 10 kg of marijuana from them.

The accused, Vittal Bajantri, 32, and Sharanabasappa, 40, hail from Vijayapura. “The accused used to source the drug from their native town and sell it to their customers in the city. They claim that they started peddling drugs two months ago, but we suspect that they are established players,” said a police officer, adding that the accused would smuggle marijuana in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigations are on to ascertain the source of drugs and the peddling network.


