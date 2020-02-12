10 injured in cylinder blast at restaurant

Ten people sustained injuries in a cylinder blast caused allegedly by an electrical short circuit at a restaurant located near Wipro Signal, Koramangala 1st Block, on Tuesday evening. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Agara.

According to the police, all the injured were employees of the restaurant and none of the public was injured. “Nine people have suffered minor injuries and one person has sustained serious injuries,” said an official. All are out of danger.

Personnel from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said they received intimation of the blast around 7.20 p.m. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, two more were sent to bring the fire under control,” an official said. The personnel took almost two hours to douse the fire, and as a precautionary measure, people from the neighbouring building were also evacuated. A case of negligence has been filed.