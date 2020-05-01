10 gram gold medal for fuel-efficient driving

To encourage fuel-efficient driving, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has announced that every month one driver will receive a 10 gram gold medal.
The announcement was made after a meeting with the heads of four road transport corporations and other officials. Every month, a driver each will be selected from KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC.
Meanwhile, KSRTC, Bangalore Central division refurbished an old bus and converted it into a COVID-19 mobile fever clinic at a cost of ₹50,000. On Friday, the Minister launched the bus.
