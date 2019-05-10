10 animal pelts seized from poachers burnt in Bengaluru

Nearly 10 pelts of jackal, leopard, and spotted deer, which were seized from poachers by the Karnataka Forest Mobile Squad, were burnt at Jarakabande Kaval Forests on the city outskirts on Thursday.
According to officials, the pelts pertained to old cases and were cleared for disposal by courts only recently.
“It is better to burn the animal parts rather than allow it to remain in a godown or re-circulate it to create demand for the product. It also sends out a message to poachers and those who collect these pelts for religious purposes,” said Rajkumar D., Wildlife Warden.
