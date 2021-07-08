₹1 lakh reward to police team for completing probe into gang-rape case

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 02:01 IST

Commending a police team for their investigation into the rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman, Begnaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for them. The accused were arrested and the chargesheet filed in a record time of five weeks.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media prompting police in north eastern states as well as Bangladesh into action. The accused were traced to Bengaluru, following which the city police uncovered a prostitution racket involving women being brought to the country illegally from Bangladesh.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, five special teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police S. D. Sharanappa (East) were formed to investigate the case in detail.Eleven accused have been arrested and the police after a detailed probe filed a 1019-page chargesheet before the court .

Advertising

Advertising