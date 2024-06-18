₹1 lakh for each taluk to celebrate Kempe Gowda Jayanti, says D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday, June 18, said ₹1 lakh would be allocated to each taluk to celebrate Kempe Gowda Jayanti on June 27.

Speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting on Kempe Gowda Jayanti celebrations, he said, “Each taluk will be given ₹1 lakh to celebrate Kempe Gowda Jayanti. Each Assembly constituency would be allocated ₹1 lakh to conduct symposiums on Kempe Gowda for school students.”

“₹20,000 for cultural activities and ₹20,000 for taluk centres is given. An additional amount of ₹1 lakh would be given to each taluk. An amount of ₹50,000 was given to district headquarters to conduct Kempe Gowda Jayanti, we are thinking of increasing that amount,” he said.

“It has been decided to conduct 515th Jayanti of Kempe Gowda either on Palace Grounds or another venue on June 27. Like every year, a parade of torch lights would come from all directions of Bengaluru, including Huliyurudurga, Magadi, Avathi,” he said.

Selection Committee

He said a selection committee under the leadership of B.L. Shankar has been formed to select achievers for the Kempe Gowda award. The Kannada and Culture department, BDA, and BBMP would give the Kempe Gowda awards collectively.

“We have prepared a report to develop Kempe Gowda’s tomb and fort. It will be developed as a tourist spot. Ten acres have been allotted to develop Kempe Gowda’s birthplace in Devanahalli. Five acres have been sanctioned near Summanahalli to set up the office of Kempe Gowda Authority. Groundbreaking ceremony for the office would be done on the Jayanti day,” he said.