‘Victim had switched political parties’

Bengaluru: The daylight attack on Dasanapura Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) president K. Srinivas at Kogilu Junction has caused ripples in the police force and in political circles.

The Yelahanka police have sent the bullets for a ballistic test to determine the nature of weapon used. “We suspect that the assailants used a country-made weapon, but we are waiting for the forensic report for a confirmation,” said a senior police officer.

Possible motives

The police are not ruling out political involvement. “Inquiries so far revealed that Srinivas was earlier with the BJP. He recently joined the Congress and won the election for president of the APMC. Shifting of political loyalty could be a motive for the attack,” said the police officer.

Another line of investigation is the possibility of retribution by a criminal gang. “His younger brother, better known as Poison Rama, has a criminal past. He is named in several cases. This could also be a motive for the attack,” he added.

“The victims are said to be out of danger. We have formed a special team to nab the attackers,” said P.S. Harsha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north east).

Senior police officers, including Police Commissioner Praveen Sood, visited the crime spot. The police have recorded witness accounts and the statement of the constable. They are examining CCTV footage and call data records in the pursuit of leads.

They are waiting for Srinivas to recover to record his statement. “We will see if he can identify his attackers. We are also talking to family members and friends to ascertain whether he discussed any threat on his life in the recent past,” the police added.

Patients on the road to recovery

According to the police, K. Srinivas and his drive Murthy are on the road to recovery. "We confirm having received two patients with bullet injuries in our emergency room. The patients were stabilised and necessary surgery for the bullet injuries were carried out. Currently, the patients are being closely monitored in the hospital by a team of doctors and nurses," said a statement from Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal.