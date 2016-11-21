Internationally acclaimed speaker Prem Rawat on Sunday stressed the need for peace inside every individual to create a healthy and peaceful society.

He was addressing a gathering of students and people from different parts of the country at an event organised by the Raj Vidya Kender at Acharya Institute of Technology, here.

In his 60-minute address, Mr. Rawat emphasised the need for peace in one’s life. He said, “There is always a ray of light in darkness, the most beautiful gift is this life, celebrate this life. If you can understand this, then your life will change.”

Mr. Rawat has been disseminating the message of peace worldwide and has been helping people to attain peace in their lives since 1966. Prem Rawat has been invited to deliver talks at forums such as the European Union Parliament, United Nations and prestigious institutions such as Oxford University, Harvard University, IIT Delhi, and Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, said a release.