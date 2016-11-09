‘She was smiling all the time’

For Class 8 student Mukesh, it will be a moment to cherish. Student of a nondescript government school, he got a chance to interact with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

After spending about half-an-hour at the nearly 75-year-old school at Tarahunise village, near Yelahanka, the prime minister was leaving when Mukesh thanked her for visiting their school, which had been decked up for the visit. “I thanked her for visiting our school, and in return she said welcome,” a beaming Mukesh said, adding that he had been asked to be disciplined during the visit. “We feel proud that such an important personality visited our school. Our teachers say we are part of history,” he said.

Class five student Sunita said that Ms. May came inside the computer lab when she was drawing on the computer. “She did not talk to me but was smiling all the time.”

Class 8 student Anusha, who had earlier welcomed Ms. May, was equally excited about the interaction in the school for which students had rehearsed for a week and had attended extra classes in science and technology, and English. “I am happy that British Prime Minister Theresa May visited our school. No one will get such a chance,” she said.

Established in 1942, the Kannada-medium school having 224 students — now adopted by Stonehill International School — had been chosen for the prime minister’s visit, which also featured interaction with three Indian Air Force women pilots.

Ms. May watched three IAF Pilatus trainer aircraft fly in ‘V’ formation, and a Tejas (LCA) and a light combat helicopter (LCH) flying above the school along with the children, who were waving national flags of the UK and India along with the red and yellow Kannada flag.

Shobha Devi, headmistress of the school, was touched by the humility of Ms. May. “Never did we imagine that the prime minister of a country would visit our school. The students were sitting on the floor in the library and she bent down and spoke to the children who were very excited,” she said. While Ms. May gave the school a book on the history of Britain, Ms. Devi gifted the biography of Mahatma Gandhi.