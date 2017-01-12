Bengaluru

‘Politicians have usurped our work’

Kaikondanahalli Lake is on Sarjapur Road. Historians fear the move will set a precedent for renaming lakes based on political compulsions.   | Photo Credit: K_GOPINATHAN

Citizens claim that renaming Kaikondonahalli lake is a way of ‘usurping’ their work in rejuvenating the water body

Bengaluru: For the first time in the city, a lake will fall to the ‘political scheme’ of renaming things. The Kaikondonahalli lake, which has been termed by State and Central agencies as a model lake, was renamed ‘Swamy Vivekananda Udhyana Vana’ on Thursday.

However, this has come under criticism. Historians fear the move will set a precedent for renaming lakes based on political compulsions. Lake activists and volunteers say this is a way of ‘usurping’ the ‘model lake’ for political gains.

Suresh Moona, who focusses on Bengaluru’s history, says the name change is equivalent to tearing ‘pages of Bengaluru’s history’. “There is a story behind each lake, of sacrifices or the local village which relied on the tank. By bringing in names of national figures, we are not only removing the local history, but also showing disrespect to the historic figure. A polluted lake will end up besmirching Vivekananda’s name,” said Mr. Moona.

Harini Nagendra, who has written a book on the ecological history of the city, agrees. “Renaming is problematic, as it would mean tradition and culture would be replaced. However, the good thing is that some local names are resilient, and people will continue calling it by the old name,” she said.

‘Usurping’

The lake was rejuvenated after a determined effort by locals, who not only pursued the authorities for action but continue to raise funds for its maintenance. For many of the volunteers and activists who monitor the lake, the renaming is a way of ‘usurping’ citizen action. “This is political parties placing their stamp on work carried out by citizens and volunteers. There has been no response from them on various problems facing the lake, but they seem keen on renaming it,” said an activist, who said the local community was ‘not consulted’ on the renaming.

Venkatesh M.S., a volunteer, said, “We do not have an objection, but clearly the priorities are wrong. The lake is on its way to becoming a dumpyard due to sewage and dumping of garbage.”

When The Hindu tried contacting the local councillor Asha, her husband Suresh N. insisted on speaking on this issue on her behalf. He said the renaming decision was taken unanimously by the BBMP council and ‘had the support’ of locals.

