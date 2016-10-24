‘Overspeeding’ cars crash, drivers injured

Several motorists had a lucky escape on Sunday afternoon when two top-end sedans allegedly being driven at high speed crashed on Siddapura Main Road. The accident, in which one of the sedans went over the median, left the drivers of both the cars injured.

The impact of the crash was such that the front portion of the car that went over the median was completely damaged. The accident slowed down the traffic on the busy road that connects Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar and Hosur Road near Wilson Garden.

The Wilson Garden traffic police identified the drivers as Mohamed Sattar (53) and Junaid (21).

Tyre burst?

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said the accident occurred after a tyre of Junaid’s car burst. As he lost control of the car, hit Sattar’s car and ran over the median, the police said.

“We also suspect that they were overspeeding. It will be known only after an investigation. We have to register a case under IPC section 279 (rash driving),” said a police officer who visited the accident spot.

However, till late in the night, the police had not decided whether to register a case. “The drivers did not come to the police station. We are yet to get more details,” an official at the Wilson Garden police station said.

Meanwhile, a retired Transport Department official said the traffic police have to deploy personnel near accident-prone spots in the city.

‘Educate people’

“Last year, we had identified over 3,000 such spots. The traffic police should intercept vehicles at these junctions. Besides, people should also be educated on the dangers of overspeeding,” he said.

