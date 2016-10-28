‘Only metro line is a sustainable solution’

In his study, Ashish Verma evaluates the efficacy of the steel flyover when compared with a Namma Metro link. He bats for Metro arguing that even in the worst-case scenario, where only half of the airport commuters shift to the Metro, it will still be more effective that the steel flyover up to the year 2044, if two tracks are built.

Analysing Metro connectivity for the same growth estimates that the BDA has used, the study concludes: “The metro rail system can serve the airport road corridor for another 70 years easily if even half of the passengers shift to Metro rail.”

‘Growth underestimated’

Mr. Verma argues that the 4.75 per cent annual growth in traffic is underestimated.

He based this conclusion on airport traffic growing by an average of 10.7 per cent annually in the last nine years and the car population doubling every five years.

Going by this, the steel flyover will prove to be inadequate for the projected traffic volumes, which is likely to be many times the capacity available at the time of completion (2018), the study argues.

He unequivocally recommends Metro connectivity along the alignment of the steel flyover right up to the airport and argues that it is the only sustainable mobility solution for the city.

“In my opinion, it will not require more will than what the State government has already shown for implementing the steel flyover to implement this proposed sustainable solution for Bengaluru,” he said.