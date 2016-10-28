‘On completion, expect heavy traffic on Day 1’

Proponents of the six-lane steel flyover promise a smooth ride from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal. But chances are you will be grounded again, says a study by the Indian Institute of Science. It is the first independent traffic volume study after the BDA published the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The study indicates that traffic volume would have outrun the additional capacity added by the steel flyover even before it is opened to motorists. This conclusion punctured the claims by the BDA that the steel flyover will ease traffic congestion to Kempegowda International Airport.

The assumed traffic Passenger Car Unit (PCU) and growth trends made by the BDA while designing the flyover spells bumper-to-bumper traffic at critical junctions in High Grounds and Mehkri Circle on the day of completion of the project, says the study by Ashish Verma, associate professor, Centre for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation and Urban Planning (CiSTUP), IISc.

The STUP consultants, who prepared the DPR, assumed a 4.75 per cent growth rate of traffic every year.

But Mr. Verma believes that on the day of completion of the flyover in 2018, “the current traffic would have already overshot the combined capacities.”