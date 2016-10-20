Bengaluru

‘No material for CBI probe in Ganapathy case’

M.K. Ganapathy

M.K. Ganapathy  

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that there wasn’t sufficient material before the court to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of M.K. Ganapathy, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who allegedly committed suicide in Madikeri in July.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the order while dismissing an appeal filed by M.K. Kushalappa and M.K. Machaiah, who are Ganapathy’s father and brother, respectively, questioning the September 21 order of a single bench, which too had refused to order for a probe by the CBI.

