‘No approvals given since 2012 for commercial extraction’

Though bottling units are mushrooming across the city, it becomes clear that most are running illegally.

Groundwater guidelines state that no permission can be given for the commercial extraction of groundwater in over-exploited zones, including Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

“Many of these plants function illegally. Since 2012, it is the State government departments that should enforce these guidelines. Even if permission is given, the industries should mandatory carry out rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharging programmes,” said K.R. Sooryanarayan, senior scientist at Central Groundwater Board.

Officials at the Karnataka Groundwater Authority said no approvals had been given since 2012 for commercial extraction — and that many of these bottling plants had been functioning without licences.

However, to implement the guidelines and clampdown on these industries needs personnel — something that is evidently absent.

Currently, just 29 officers are posted in the entire department, and only two officers have to oversee implementation — which includes processing applications for hundreds of domestic and commercial borewells — in Bengaluru urban and rural districts.

“It is difficult to find illegal units through complaints or inspections. We will take the list of BIS licenses and issue notices to them after a Deputy Commissioner’s meeting on groundwater,” said Prasanna Kumar, Technical Officer, Karnataka Groundwater Authority.