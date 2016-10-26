‘How can a self-respecting person attend Reddy’s daughter’s ‘lavish’ wedding?’

Health and Family Welfare Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said “no self-respecting person” should attend the lavish wedding of the daughter of billionaire mining baron and former BJP Minister G. Janardhan Reddy to be held next month at the Palace Grounds here.

He came down heavily on “public display of wealth” at weddings and said no civilised person should attend such events, including that of Mr. Reddy’s daughter.

Mr. Kumar, who had piloted a private member Bill to check lavish spending at weddings, said, “Wedding is a family affair and making it a public function and holding it at the Palace Grounds is causing inconvenience to the public.”

He said he was not singling out Mr. Reddy. “MPs, legislators and Ministers too are spending lavishly on weddings and displaying their wealth in public,” he said. A lot of police personnel are deployed for monitoring the traffic on the busy Ballari Road (adjacent to the Palace Grounds) and such weddings cause a lot of traffic congestion during peak hours, Mr. Kumar said. Noting that marriage is an institution that distinguishes human beings from animals, he said, “If you have wealth, keep it. Why are you displaying it in public by spending lavishly?” In fact, private functions are becoming public and public functions are becoming private.”

A few months ago, Mr. Kumar, former Speaker, moved the private member Bill in the Legislative Assembly to prevent exhibition of wealth by rich families during weddings. The Bill envisaged fixing maximum rent of Rs. 50,000 a day for hiring marriage halls. All halls should have facilities for parking visitors’ vehicles and disposal of garbage.

However, the Bill did not muster enough support from lawmakers.

Asked whether he had been invited by Mr. Reddy for the wedding, Mr. Kumar said he had not received any invitation so far.

Mr. Reddy, who is back in the limelight after nearly five years, has invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the wedding by presenting him a multimedia invitation. He has invited film stars and noted directors of Kannada cinema in the city as well.

