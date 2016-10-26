‘Honeytrap’ gang of nine arrested

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a gang of nine for allegedly luring businessmen and private firm employees into a ‘honey trap’ and then robbing them.

“The gang would contact gullible people and send a woman member to their house with a hidden camera. She would videotape the client after which the gang would barge into the house and blackmail the victim before robbing them of their valuables,” said the police.

Tip-off

The racket came to light when one of the gang members, Dileep, bragged about the gang’s exploits.

An informer overhead his account and informed the police.

A police team arrived at the bar and detained Dileep. Based on information gleaned from him, they arrested the other members of the gang and recovered valuables worth Rs. 8.3 lakh, including 13 mobile phones and a car.

Caterer robbed

Inquiries revealed that the gang had recently robbed a caterer in Girinagar using this modus operandi.

“Investigations are on to ascertain whether the members’ were involved in other criminal activities,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) M.N. Anucheth said.