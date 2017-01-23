‘Forming federation will help ensure our problems get more weightage’

The move to form a federation of apartment associations from around the city is expected to get officials of civic agencies, local politicians and political parties to take resident welfare associations (RWAs) more seriously and address their concerns. Interestingly, with only a year to go for the Assembly elections in the State, several RWAs have been active in motivating migrants to register for a voter ID card and ensuring that electoral rolls are updated.

The RWAs are also hoping for more direct engagement with the citizens after the formation of the federation.

“The government engages with some non-governmental organisations. But we are kept out of the loop though we are the ones who are eventually affected,” said Prasad C.S.V., a resident of Jayanagar 9th Block, adding that the core committee would be formed ensuring proper representation of all geographical areas.

“Apartments are often singled out in a lot of government schemes and programmes, though the concept today is to go vertical. For example, residents in apartments pay nearly thrice the water charges those in individual homes pay, though we are also individual house owners. We are almost treated like commercial entities. But service-wise too, we get a raw deal,” said Gautam Hazra, a resident of Malleswaram.

Rajani Radhakrishnan, resident of a 264-flat apartment complex in Jayanagar 4th Block, said the idea of forming a federation was to ensure redressal of common grievances. “There are various issues such as rainwater harvesting plants, re-installation of old generators and installation of STPs. These have to be addressed as a community, not individually. If you approach the authorities as a federation, we believe more weightage will be given to our problems as we are never entertained individually,” she said. Ms. Radhakrishnan added that the federation would also set out to find solutions to the land disputes plaguing many apartment complexes.