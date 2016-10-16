‘Eviction orders for Ideal Homes Layout residents next week’

The Revenue Department may send an eviction order to some residents of Ideal Homes Layout, including film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and former minister Shamanoor Shivashankarappa, in the coming week.

An eviction notice had been served on September 29 to 67 landowners in the sprawling layout at Rajarajeshwari Nagar after it was found that theyhad constructed their homes on Storm Water Drains and encroached land.

Oct. 5 deadline

The last date for replying to the notices was October 5 and, officials said, scrutiny of the replies was nearly complete. “In one week, we will be sending eviction orders,” said a senior officer.

The encroachments can be demolished by property owners. Else, they will have to pay the cost if the district administration undertakes the demolition work.