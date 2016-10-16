Bengaluru

‘Eviction orders for Ideal Homes Layout residents next week’

The Revenue Department may send an eviction order to some residents of Ideal Homes Layout, including film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and former minister Shamanoor Shivashankarappa, in the coming week.

An eviction notice had been served on September 29 to 67 landowners in the sprawling layout at Rajarajeshwari Nagar after it was found that theyhad constructed their homes on Storm Water Drains and encroached land.

Oct. 5 deadline

The last date for replying to the notices was October 5 and, officials said, scrutiny of the replies was nearly complete. “In one week, we will be sending eviction orders,” said a senior officer.

The encroachments can be demolished by property owners. Else, they will have to pay the cost if the district administration undertakes the demolition work.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:36:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/%E2%80%98Eviction-orders-for-Ideal-Homes-Layout-residents-next-week%E2%80%99/article16072309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY