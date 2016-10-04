‘Cauvery Family’ resolves to bridge the gap

At a time when politics on either side of the Cauvery debate seems to be at odds with each other, numerous farmers have resolved to revive and strengthen the ‘Cauvery Family’ group to provide long-term solutions.

Among its first initiatives is to undertake a yatra from Talacauvery to Poompuhar (from the origin of Cauvery, to its delta) to raise awareness and diffuse tension over the river sharing.

Farmers from both sides, as well as experts from the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru, and Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), Chennai, met here for a brain-storming session on Monday. While the Cauvery Family group was initiated by MIDS, ISEC too resolved to actively participate in it. “It was resolved to strengthen the initiative. People’s participation will be increased, while the group will look at broader themes, including efficient water management, environment and pollution as well as the drinking water crisis,” said T.N. Prakash Kammaradi, Chairman of the Karnataka Agriculture Prices Commission as well as Karnataka convener for the Cauvery Family. A separate group will be formed with ISEC and MIDS experts to provide technical inputs to the Cauvery Family. This group will attempt to inform politicians in both the States on possible long-term solutions for the protection of the river. The aim will be to press for the formation of a river basin organisation comprising farmers’ representatives, as well as elected leaders of the State.

Rajendra Singh, water conservationist, said a democratic governance is needed over the bureaucratic structure of the proposed Cauvery Management Board. “It should have the voices of civil society, including farmers and consumer groups, as well as MLAs and MPs. It should be constitutional in nature,” said Mr. Singh, who will be the mentor to the technical committee formed for the Cauvery Family.

