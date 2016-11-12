Praising the decision to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday said “a major step was necessary in the wake of insurgencies and running of a parallel economy, which is ruining the backbone of Indian economy.”

A Division Bench made these observations in its order while dismissing a PIL petition, which had questioned the Centre’s demonetisation policy. Additional Solicitor-General Prabhuling K. Navadgi had told the court there are a large number of fake currencies and a parallel economy running, and the authorities had thought it fit to tackle the situation through demonetisation. The court also said that persons who had money which could be accounted for had no difficulties, but those with unaccounted money would suffer. The petitioner, Mohammed Haroon Rasheed, a city advocate, had contended that people who were not computer-savvy were suffering in day-to-day affairs.

Any new system will have initial problems. We do not think this will be perennial. We do not find any reason to doubt the bona fide of the Central government

HC Bench