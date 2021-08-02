Armed Maoists spotted in Wayanad

KALPETTA:

02 August 2021 13:28 IST

The four-member team reached the area and they spent nearly 20 minutes with tribesmen of the hamlet.

A group of suspected Maoists spotted at Perinjermala tribal hamlet near Makiyad under the Thondarnadu police station limits in the district on August 1 night.

The four-member team, including two women, reached the area around 8 p.m. on the day and they spent nearly 20 minutes with tribesmen of the hamlet.

They covered their face with clothes and four of them carried guns, residents of the tribal hamlet said.

They pasted posters on walls and electric posts and distributed pamphlets to the residents of the hamlet. They also raised slogans before returning to the adjacent forest under the North Wayanad forest division, they said.

The posters, pasted on behalf of the Banasurasagar committee of the Kabani Dalam, an armed force unit of banned Communist Party of India (Maoists), called up on the public to observe Martyrs’ week from July 28 and August 3 and some posters criticize the policies and activities of the governments, the residents added.

A team of Thunderbolts commandos reached the site on August 1 night and made a search, District police chief Aravind Sukumar told The Hindu. The Thondarnadu police registered a case in connection with the incident, he said.