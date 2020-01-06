‘ZPTC, MPTC seats in scheduled areas should be reserved for STs’

Former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma has urged the State government to ensure that all posts in the Zilla Parishad and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) in the scheduled areas be reserved exclusively for ST candidates.

Representation submitted

Referring to reports that some of the ZPTC and MPTC seats in the scheduled areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts have been reserved for non-tribal categories, Mr. Sarma, in a representation submitted to Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary R.P. Sisodia, said that Agency Tracts Interest and Land Transfer Act 1917, (Act of 1917), A.P. Scheduled Area Land Transfer Regulation, 1959 (Regulation 1 of 1959) and A.P. Scheduled Area Lands Transfer (Amendment) Regulation, 1970 had prohibited the transfer of tribal land to non-tribal people.

Demographic balance

“The requirements of these laws have rarely been complied with owing to the indifference on the part of the successive governments. As a result, there has been a large-scale infiltration of non-tribal people to the scheduled areas, tilting the demographic balance in many villages to the disadvantage of the tribal people,” he said.

Mr. Sarma further pointed out that illegal non-tribal occupants of the land in the scheduled areas should not be permitted to represent the tribal people in the ZPTCs and MPTCs.

“The Section 4 (g) of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, (PESA Act), requires that the reservation of seats in the scheduled areas at every panchayat shall be in proportion to the population of the communities in that panchayat for whom reservation is sought to be given under Part IX of the Constitution, provided that the reservation for the ST shall not be less than half of the total number of seats. All seats of chairpersons of panchayats at all levels shall be reserved for the ST,” he said.

He said that it was important that this requirement of PESA Act was enforced strictly and the illegal non-tribal occupiers of land in the villages were not allowed to be counted for the purpose of enforcing the requirements of the Section 4(g) of PESA Act.

MLA faults quota

Meanwhile, terming the reservation announced for the ZPTC and MPP elections in girijan areas as ‘illogical’, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna has urged Collector V. Vinay Chand to make changes.

In Araku constituency, Munchingput, Hukumpeta, Pedabayalu and Dumbriguda ZPTC seats and Anangagiri MPP seat was allotted to BC women. Stating that 90 % of the people in Araku constituency are advasis, the MLA said the notification meted out a raw deal to STs. “According to the Constitutional norms, seats in areas where STs live can not be allotted to BCs or unreserved categories,” he pointed out.

The constituency also comes under Section 1/70 of Land Transfer Act and administrative posts can not be earmarked to others, Mr. Phalguna said. He demanded that the ZPTC and MPP seats be allotted to STs.

The Collector assured him of positive action.