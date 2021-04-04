ZPTC and MPTC polls to be held in agency areas till 2 p.m.

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 April 2021 20:08 IST

Decision taken based on law and order situation, says Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Sunday said that the MPTC and ZPTC elections, scheduled on April 8, will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 11 mandals of Visakhapatnam agency. He said that the decision to reduce the polling time in the Agency areas was taken keeping in view the law and order situation and based on instructions from the State Election Commission (SEC).

These timings will be followed at mandals under Paderu revenue division — Ananthagiri, Araku Valley, Dumbriguda, Hukumpeta, Pedabayulu, Munchingputtu, Paderu, G.Madugula, Chintapalle, G.K Veedhi and Koyyuru — he said.

“In case, re-polling is necessitated for any reason, the election will be held on April 9 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” he added.