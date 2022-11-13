Zoo tour organised for PAPA home children in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 13, 2022 20:05 IST

On the eve of Children’s Day, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, organised a special programme for the children of PAPA home. The children were taken to the zoo by the Zoo Education Team, where they were explained about various animals housed over there. Students enthusiastically took part in the tour and learned facts about animals. At the end of the tour, IGZP conducted a ‘Treasure Hunt’ for the students. Certificates were given to all the participants by the zoo authorities.

