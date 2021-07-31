Zoo to organise workshop on butterflies on August 4

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 July 2021 19:32 IST

For all the butterfly lovers in the city, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is organising a butterfly workshop with theme ‘Butterfly Wingding’, on August 4.

The event will be held in the Butterfly Park of the zoo, by following all COVID-19 protocols.

Those who are interested to participate in this workshop can register their names by calling the following numbers: 9441130894 or 9440810213.

Participation fee per participant is ₹200.