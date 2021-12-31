Zoo to organise mobile photography workshop on January 8, 9

Visakhapatnam

31 December 2021 18:42 IST

A two-day mobile photography workshop will be organised for the photography enthusiasts in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on January 8 and 9, said zoo Curator Nandani Salaria.

She said that the IGZP was conducting this workshop on various aspects of mobile photography such as basics of photography, capturing urban wildlife using mobile or any camera and basics of wildlife photography. There would be a theory session on the first day of the workshop followed by a practical session in the field and the second day mobile photography competition will be conducted.

Advertising

Advertising

All the participants would be presented with certificates and winners would be given prizes. Interested persons can contact 9441130894.