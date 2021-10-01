Zoo to organise fancy dress competition on October 3

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2021 18:54 IST

On the occasion of World Wildlife Week, 2021, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is going to conduct fancy dress competition for the children aged between 4 and 17 years on the theme of animals on October 3. The programme will be organised at the Bioscope in IGZP, at 11 a.m.

Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that children can dress up like any one animal that is housed in the zoo as per their wish and have to perform some activity related to that animal. She said that this will be a free event and pre-registration is required to limit the number of participants, due to the COVID-19. She said that participants should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. For more details, interested can contact the Public Relation Officer on 9441130894 or 9440810213.

