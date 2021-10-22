Zoo to organise competition on recycling on October 24

On the occasion of International Day of Climate Action 2021 on October 24, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is going to organise a competition on recycling ‘Regard before you discard – Best out of Waste’ at Bioscope on the zoo premises, from 10 a.m.. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that there is a need to have an innovative approach to get rid of wastes. Recycling and reusing waste material can result in development of fantastic products, she said. Students will be divided into three categories — Class I to V, VI to X, Intermediate and above. A seminar will be also conducted by HoD, Department of Environment, Andhra University, A.J Solomon Raju, and Department of Meteorology And Oceanography, AU, Sunita. Topics are ‘Climate change and its effects on environment’ and ‘Climate change and its effects on ocean.’ For more details, interested can contact 94411 30894, 94408 10213.