Zoo to organise 3K run on April 8

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 April 2021 20:47 IST

A 3K run, Run for Wildlife, is being organised by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), on the occasion of National Zoo Lovers Day on April 8.

According to the zoo officials, the run would start at the main gate of the IGZP and would cover the sprawling zoo premises and return to the main entrance. In this 3-km stretch, participants can witness all kinds of wild animal species at the IGZP. Children to adults of all age groups can participate in the run, said IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria.

She said that the programme is being organised to create awareness among people about wildlife. Participants would have to pay ₹150 for registration and they would be given T-shirts and caps. All the participants will get certificates, while the winners will receive surprise gifts. She said that interested should register their names on or before April 7 by calling on the mobile nos. 9441130894 and 9000151920.