Visakhapatnam

Zoo to conduct online competitions for Wildlife Week

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) would conduct various online competitions including elocution, essay writing, poster making, quiz and photography from September 23 to 27 as part of the Wildlife Week from October 2. The results of the competitions will be announced during the Wildlife Week-2020 and the distribution of prizes will be through online platforms or through post.

Curator Nandani Salaria said that interested children/school authorities/wildlife lovers can contact A. Jayasri, Zoo Educational Officer (8121318643), M Purushottam, Zoo Biologist (9000 151 920), and B.V. Ramana, Forest Section Officer (9494671037). She said that participation certificates will be given to all the candidates. More details of the competitions and daily programme schedule is also available at the zoo official website www.vizagzoo.com.

