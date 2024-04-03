Zoo team rescues sloth bear at Srikakulam

April 03, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in coordination with Srikakulam District Forest Department officials have successfully rescued a sloth bear, which was hiding in an abandoned house in Vajrapukotturu mandal in Mettur of Srikakulam district on April 2 (Tuesday).

IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said that after the preliminary body examination of the bear, veterinary doctor found that it had some injuries on its body. After providing primary treatment, the bear was brought to the zoo close to 11 p.m. and housed in the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC).

The IGZP team is closely monitoring the animal and ensuring that it receives a balanced diet, appropriate veterinary treatment and the necessary enrichment activities to support its physical and mental well-being, she said. The curator also said that the veterinary team will conduct few more tests to study the animal’s health condition.