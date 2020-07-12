Zoo stares at ₹1-cr. revenue loss

Nivedita Ganguly

12 July 2020 23:31 IST

Officials promote animal adoption and outreach programmes to raise money

The eerie silence enveloping the 625 acres of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park seems symbolic of the deep crisis the zoo park is experiencing following the COVID-19 pandemic. With the front gates locked, the zoo is staring at a revenue loss of over ₹1 crore during the April-May-June months.

In a bid to make tables turn, the zoo officials are now stepping up its animal adoption and outreach programmes through social media to raise money for its residents. Like others zoos in the country, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park closed in March following the nationwide lockdown for the pandemic.

“April-June is the peak tourist season for the zoo. The gate collection through sale of tickets was ₹1.02 crore last year during April-June period. We saw over two lakh visitors in these three months. All that source has dried up now,” said zoo curator Nandani Salaria. The day’s cost of managing the zoo is normally covered in large part by sale of entry tickets. “We are very dependent on the public and their support,” she added.

The zoo officials are now promoting its animal adoption programmes through social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. People can adopt an animal or bird either for a day or more or pay for its upkeep for a year. There are 24 types of animals and birds given for adoption.

As part of its outreach programme, the zoo has also opened virtually during the lockdown, allowing people to see the animals and their antics from their living rooms. “We are sharing videos and clippings of animals in their enclosures in an effort to spread awareness about the species and engage with the public,” said Ms. Salaria.

‘Souvenirs for sale’

From tweeting a video of the heartwarming tale of hand-rearing two stripped hyena cubs to celebrating world giraffe days and online quizzes, the IGZP’s handle in Twitter is abuzz with stories. “We also plan to create a collection of souvenirs for sale,” she added.

The zoo authorities have kept a system in place to ensure safety of animals and staff. These include, disinfection of the vehicles entering the zoo with sodium hypochlorite solution, tyre bath for vehicles with formalin solution, keeping foot baths with Virkon - S solution at all day and night kraals of animal enclosures, washing of fruits and vegetables with sodium hypochlorite and then thoroughly cleansing with potable water, vitamin and mineral supplements for herbivores by mixing in feed to enhance immunity, spreading of bleaching powder and lime outside the enclosures and on the road sides.

From the conservation point of view, the lockdown has brought some good news for zoos the world over. In Hong Kong, for instance, a pair of pandas finally mated after more than a decade. Could a human-free environment be a respite for the animals? Curator Salaria nods, “Yes, we are expecting some good news from a few animal enclosures in our zoo. How much Nature has healed in the process only time will tell.” Maybe the giraffes in Vizag zoo will get the chance to follow the lead of the Hong Kong pandas.